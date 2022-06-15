A three-vehicle crash on the New Youngs Bay Bridge sent three people to Columbia Memorial Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

A Mercedes-Benz sedan leaving Astoria crossed the center line and collided head-on with an oncoming Mercedes-Benz SUV, spun, then hit a truck behind the SUV, Astoria police said.

Two people in the SUV were hospitalized, as was the sedan driver, who had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The call came in just before 2:30 p.m. The crash closed the bridge to traffic for a short period.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.

Tags