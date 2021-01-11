Three teenagers were arrested Monday in Seaside after gunshots were fired on the beach.
Police responded to the beach near the Turnaround just after 1 a.m. and found two teenage boys with a pistol. Another teenage boy was found in a parked vehicle with a pistol.
All three teenagers, ages 14, 15 and 16 years old, were arrested on charges related to unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a firearm, recklessly endangering another person, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.
Officials did not release the juveniles' names, and said none of them live in Clatsop County. All three were taken to a juvenile detention facility.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Shauna Stelson with the Seaside Police Department at (503) 738-6311.
