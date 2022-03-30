Patients who check into the intensive care unit at Columbia Memorial Hospital may find themselves speaking to a robot on wheels to get a consultation from a doctor a hundred miles away.
Since July 2020, the Astoria hospital has been working with Oregon Health & Science University Hospital to use the tele-intensivist consult service, allowing providers in Portland to give remote consultations to patients and collaborate with local doctors.
OHSU’s intensivists — doctors who specialize in intensive care — speak to patients through a screen wheeled to their bedsides.
Chris Strear, the chief medical officer at Columbia Memorial, said the consultations have allowed the hospital to retain complex cases that might otherwise be transferred to the larger hospital over two hours away.
Backed by nearly $1 million in federal funding secured this month, Columbia Memorial will have expanded access with the creation of a virtual ICU. The partner hospitals have not settled on a timeline.
Strear said the virtual ICU will increase access to OHSU’s infrastructure and regionalize health care services that have been stretched thin during the coronavirus pandemic.
With a virtual ICU, Columbia Memorial’s providers will still be going into rooms to care for patients. At the same time, OHSU nurses and physicians will use cameras, audio equipment and access to monitors from their control center.
“Instead of getting a snapshot, when the provider here engages with them they’re actively monitoring these patients just like we are,” Strear said. “So it’s as if these patients are in the OHSU ICU, except virtually. So the ability to monitor the patients more closely and more intensely is there.”
The Connected Coast Virtual ICU, a partnership between OHSU, Columbia Memorial and Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay, received $943,000 in the $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package President Joe Biden signed in March.
The funding will go toward installing equipment in each room, rather than having the mobile robot shared between rooms, and help pay the nurses and intensivists working at OHSU, according to Columbia Memorial.
“So it’ll help support that a little bit so we can keep the costs down for the patients, and it’ll help us prove that this is really a good thing to do,” said Judy Geiger, Columbia Memorial’s vice president of patient care services.
The hospitals discussed a virtual ICU in 2019 as a way to keep patients in their communities. They launched the consultation service as a first step.
“It’s certainly been used more since the pandemic started,” Geiger said. “The hospitals have been very full in Portland and so we’ve kept patients a little bit longer and a little bit sicker than we would have otherwise. And we felt like we could do it very safely with the OHSU support.”
The hospital uses the consultation service twice a day on average.
Patients typically respond well to the remote services, Geiger said. Providers have scripts to explain what the service will be like before turning the camera on.
The hospital said that patients can expect the same level of care with a virtual provider.
“We kind of have the best of both worlds, because the complicated part of caring for these patients isn’t the physical exam. It’s not hooking them up to the monitor or measuring their blood pressure. The complicated part is: What do you do with all of this data? How do you analyze it and turn it into a care plan? And you don’t need to be in the same room to talk about what the tests show, or what the X-rays show or how the patient is responding to the treatment,” Strear said.
Patients needing specialists and surgeries that are not available locally will still be transferred to Portland.
Columbia Memorial expects the virtual ICU to still be in demand even if hospitalizations from COVID continue to decrease.
“We’ve always had patients that traditionally transferred to Portland that now, hopefully, with COVID forcing us to up our game and with the augmented help from the virtual ICU, we’ll now be keeping these patients here,” Strear said.