Cyrus Javadi, a Tillamook dentist, announced this week he is running in the Republican primary for state House District 32.Rep. Suzanne Weber, R-Tillamook, who represents the district, is running for state Senate District 16.Betsy Johnson resigned from the Senate to focus on her campaign for governor as an independent.House District 32 and Senate District 16 cover the North Coast.