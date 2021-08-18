A Tillamook man was arrested Tuesday night after leading several police agencies on a nearly half-hour chase that ended with his vehicle in Neawanna Creek.
A person reported that Dustin Allen Forsman, 37, was seen exhibiting strange behavior in his car at E. Harbor Drive and S.E. Galena Avenue in Warrenton. When Warrenton police pulled up behind him near S.E. Second Street and Marlin Avenue and flashed their lights, Forsman fled, police say.
Forsman drove onto U.S. Highway 101 southbound and U-turned near Gearhart Fire Department. Oregon State Police troopers were getting ready to set up spike strips near the weigh station at Reed & Hertig, but Forsman got there too quickly and appeared to swerve to hit a trooper, who jumped into a ditch, police say.
The chase, which also involved Clatsop County Sheriff's Office personnel, continued north, then east on Ensign Lane in Warrenton, then south on Fort Clatsop Road and Lewis and Clark Road.
Near Seaside, the Seaside Police Department laid down spike strips, which punctured Forsman’s tires. When his vehicle reached the N. Wahanna Road intersection, Forsman attempted a left turn and went into the creek, with the front of the car in the water, police said.
Forsman tried to flee on foot and was taken into custody at gunpoint at about 7 p.m. He was charged with attempting to elude law enforcement by vehicle, attempting to elude law enforcement by foot, reckless driving, being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon for a dagger, multiple counts of reckless endangering and attempted assault in the first degree.