The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is looking for any information regarding Alexus Roberts, a 17-year-old from Tillamook who has been missing for a year.
It is believed she could still be in the region.
Roberts is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, white, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She weighs about 100 pounds and has pierced ears. The teenager has also been known to wear fake piercings in her nose, ears and lips.
Roberts also has a distinctive tattoo on her left forearm of a diamond with the word “Boss.”
Anyone with information can call 1-800-THE-LOST or the Tillamook Police Department at 503-815-1900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.