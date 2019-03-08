A developer of tiny homes will make a presentation to the Warrenton Planning Commission on Thursday.
The presentation by Nathan Light Watson, CEO of Tiny SMART House, an Albany-based company that builds custom tiny homes and trailers, is intended to be an informational session.
Warrenton is assessing the land it has available for development and will be evaluating the results of a countywide housing study in the coming months. City leaders will be looking at ways to encourage different housing types as the city’s population and regional housing needs continue to grow.
“Is it tiny homes, and if not what is it we’re going to support by policy and by code?” said Kevin Cronin, Warrenton’s community development director.
“We’re just going to begin the conversation, and take the temperature of the community and see where people’s interest is.”
Under Warrenton’s development code, tiny homes are treated as accessory dwelling units, but there is no specific codes that address tiny homes or city standards for tiny homes on their own.
Cronin says he has not seen much interest from developers or property owners to build neighborhoods of tiny homes. However, there has been interest in providing additional housing on property that might already include more standard-sized housing.
The tiny home presentation will follow an update on a housing needs assessment by the state Department of Land Conservation and Development.
The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.
