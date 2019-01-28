SEASIDE — Seaside police seized more than a pound of methamphetamine, 4 3/4 ounces of heroin and $3,150 in cash in a coordinated, multiagency traffic stop Sunday afternoon.
At about 3 p.m., police received a tip that a vehicle carrying a large amount of drugs was making its way into Seaside. Officers stopped the vehicle and searched the occupants and the vehicle after getting a positive alert from a drug detection dog.
The driver, 50-year-old Ronald J. Yaakola, of Astoria, was arrested for four felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance and six felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Danielle E. Jacobs, 24, a passenger in the vehicle, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Jacobs was cited and released.
