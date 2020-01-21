Tornado causes minor damage near Manzanita The Astorian Jan 21, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A tornado caused minor damage to two properties along the Kahnie Trail Loop near Manzanita on Tuesday morning. Weather officials say the tornado traveled about one-quarter mile in length and about 100 yards in width. No injuries were reported.Subscribe Now: Buy 3 months get 1 month FREE promo code: FREE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Manzanita Properties Tornado North Oregon Injury Damage Property Mile Official Quarter Weather Meteorology Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKelso man dies after getting stuck in the snow near Nicolai MainlineAstoria looks to limit chain stores, hotelsLog exporter wants out of PortDomino's planned for AstoriaMan briefly escapes from prison work crew in SalemJordan's Hope for Recovery to dissolveGrocery Outlet developers pitch shared drivewayCedartree Hotels Will Open Its First US Property in Hillsboro, Oregon With Easy Access to the Entire Portland Metro AreaFormer employee sues sheriff's office, alleging discriminationFormer Jewell coach faces harassment charge Images Videos CommentedDomino's planned for Astoria (3)Pacific Seafood eyes Astoria Pointe for worker housing (2)Astoria works to protect the city's water supply (2)Obituary: Jeanette Marie 'Sisty' Riutta (2)County code limiting RVs draws criticism (2)Astoria looks to limit chain stores, hotels (2)Grocery Outlet developers pitch shared driveway (2)Obituary: Muriel Cleota Dunn (2)Astoria looks to address chronic bad behavior (1)A popular maple tree falls in Alderbrook (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.