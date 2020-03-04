The North Coast Tourism Management Network will hold a community forum on the industry from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday at the McMenamins Gearhart Hotel.
“The North Coast is clearly entering a new part of its destination ‘lifecycle,’” Kristin Dahl, vice president of destination development for Travel Oregon, said in a news release. “Key to moving forward will be finding the right balance between the economic and social benefits of tourism, and the impacts that high visitation can have on traffic, local services, natural resources and quality of life."
Topics of discussion will include the history of tourism on the North Coast, along with the impact, trends, sustainable practices and how other communities are addressing the issue.
The North Coast Tourism Management Network represents 24 organizations and agencies from Astoria to Pacific City.
The event is free with a complimentary lunch. Register online at bit.ly/NCcommforum. For more information, contact Donna Quinn at 503-338-9363 or donnarquinn@gmail.com
