Tourist No. 2
The Tourist No. 2 capsized off the riverfront on Thursday.

 Alexis Weisend/The Astorian

The historic Tourist No. 2, a former Columbia River ferry built in the 1920s, capsized at a dock near downtown Thursday.

Good Samaritan boats arrived to try to contain some of the fuel that spilled from the vessel as the smell of diesel filled the air.

U.S. Coast Guard personnel assessed the pollution after the Tourist No. 2 capsized.

