The historic Tourist No. 2, a former Columbia River ferry built in the 1920s, capsized at a dock near downtown Thursday.
Good Samaritan boats arrived to try to contain some of the fuel that spilled from the vessel as the smell of diesel filled the air.
Donald Anderson, chief marine science technician with the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, said the Coast Guard has been in touch with Christian Lint, the vessel’s owner. They are still trying to determine how much fuel could be onboard and the scope of the potential pollution threat.
The ferry was leaning deep to one side and was not in the way of any ship traffic, Anderson noted. Lint has told the Coast Guard that he is working to bring down a hard boom to better contain the vessel and the fuel.
Bill Wechter, the owner of Coastal Towing and Salvage, was one of the boat operators who responded when the ferry began to sink. He put out material to absorb the diesel that was, he said, "coming out in gallons" from the Tourist No. 2.
"I just didn't want all that oil going out in the river," he said.
Wechter estimates it will easily cost Lint tens of thousands of dollars to deal with the ferry cleanup and removal, and it is unlikely the Tourist No. 2 can be salvaged now that saltwater has damaged the vessel's engine and electrical systems.
The Tourist No. 2 once carried people and cars back and forth across the river before the Astoria Bridge was built in 1966. It returned to Astoria in 2016 when a group of locals that included the late Robert “Jake” Jacob formed a nonprofit to restore the ferry. They hoped the ferry could be turned into a sort of floating museum.
After an unsuccessful attempt by the group to raise money for the project, Lint abruptly left moorage at Pier 39 and moved the vessel to pilings near the Sixth Street viewing platform in 2020. He listed the vessel for sale in 2021.