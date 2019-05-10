An upper section of the Cathedral Tree Trail will be closed on Monday and Tuesday while crews remove a communications tower on Coxcomb Hill.
The roughly 1.5-mile hiking trail runs through coastal forest from Irving Street to the Astoria Column. Construction crews will close a section between the Cathedral Tree itself up to the Column while they decommission the Coxcomb Hill communications site.
The project requires removing the tower, all attached equipment and a Verizon shelter building. There will be overhead work and public access will be restricted from the entire work area.
Hikers walking up from Irving Street will still be able to reach the famed Cathedral Tree, but will not be able to continue up to the Column.
