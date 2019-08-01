A town hall meeting to discuss immigration enforcement is planned for Wednesday night at First Presbyterian Church in Astoria.
“The meeting will give the community an opportunity to identify possible rights violations ... as well as potential actions we could take if the attendees decided they were in order,” Larry Taylor, a meeting organizer, said in a news release.
Topics will include the federal detention of Fabian Alberto Zamora-Rodriguez on July 18 at the Clatsop County Courthouse. There will also be discussion about the circumstances of Zamora-Rodriguez’s arrest for encouraging child sexual abuse and other charges in February.
“The issue is more broad than the rights of Mr. Zamora-Rodriguez,” Taylor said.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m. at the church's Fellowship Hall.
