WARRENTON — Tractor Supply Co. will open a Warrenton store July 27.
The rural lifestyle retail chain, founded in 1938 and based in Tennessee, does not sell tractors, but rather products to maintain farms, ranches, homes and animals. The company is publicly traded on the stock exchange and has more than 1,700 locations throughout the U.S.
In 2018, the company announced plans to open a store in Warrenton near the intersection of U.S. Highway 101 Business and King Avenue on land owned by Warrenton Fiber. After getting approval from the Warrenton Planning Commission, developer Keith Corp. built the site out and is leasing it to Tractor Supply.
“At Tractor Supply, we understand the value of providing essential needs like pet food, animal feed and home supplies to our customers in the Warrenton community,” Jeremy Gordon, manager of the Warrenton store, said in a news release. “Our team members live the same lifestyle as our customers, and we’re excited to supply them with the tools, information and resources they need to live life on their own terms.”
Tractor Supply touted its safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic, including increased cleaning, floor decals to promote social distancing, a larger supply of essential products, hiring more employees to promote safety in stores, adding greeters to promote social distancing, adding a dedicated shopping hour at 8 a.m. on Wednesdays for customers older than 60, no-contact payment options and curbside pickup.
The company is supporting local animal shelters, 4-H clubs and Future Farmers of America chapters.
During the pandemic, the Warrenton store will open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.