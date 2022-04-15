Katherine Tai, the U.S. trade representative, stopped in Astoria on Wednesday morning to discuss fishing, sustainability and the effects of foreign subsidies on competition.
The ambassador toured commercial fisherman Paul Kujala's boat, Cape Windy, before participating in a roundtable at the Port of Astoria that included U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones and representatives of the fishing and seafood processing industries.
A significant focus of the roundtable was on foreign government subsidies and international fishing and labor practices — particularly in China — and how they impact competition.
China is one of the world’s largest producers of seafood and a major exporter to the U.S. Because of overfishing, many of the fish stocks closest to China are depleted, so fleets venture farther out and into other markets.
China’s reported use of forced labor, as well as other illegal and unregulated fishing activities, also drives down the country’s seafood costs.
Kujala told the roundtable that about 20% to 30% of his gross income goes toward compliance, observers, monitoring and other practices.
“Oregonians want a fair shot in competing in the global economy and when it comes to fisheries, Oregonians on the coast from Astoria down to Brookings just aren’t getting that fair shot,” Wyden said.
Tai’s role is to advise President Joe Biden on trade issues, lead negotiations with foreign governments and oversee disputes and enforcement before global trade policy regulators like the World Trade Organization.
The ambassador emphasized that the Biden administration is committed to addressing challenges posed by foreign subsidies and practices that impact the environment and competition.
“We’ve been talking about this (discussion) for several months,” Tai, an attorney who previously served as the chief trade counsel to the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee, told The Astorian after the roundtable. “I know that Sen. Wyden has been a leader on these fisheries, sustainability (and) trade issues for a very long time. This was a high priority for me.”
Wyden, an Oregon Democrat who is the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said he is working on bipartisan legislation that would increase transparency and sustainability in the fishing industry while lessening the impact of foreign subsidies.
Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, said, “The takeaway (from the discussion) is that we have an incredible fishing industry here in Oregon that’s significantly regulated and has produced sustainability as a model for the nation and the world. But we’re competing against countries that are unregulated, unreported, illegal and China is the worst of the lot.
“We need all the help we can get through international trade and the ambassador is really the key member of the executive branch driving that conversation.”
The senators signaled their appreciation to Tai for caring about the topic and making the trip out to the North Coast.
“There are a lot of places the ambassador could be today other than the Oregon Coast and we made this a special priority,” Wyden said.
On Wednesday afternoon, Tai, the senators and U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, a Democrat who represents the North Coast, appeared at a roundtable and toured the Intel semiconductor manufacturing facility in Hillsboro.