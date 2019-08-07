The Astoria Regatta's Grand Land Parade begins at 12 p.m. on Saturday. Traffic will be disrupted through the downtown core beginning at about 8 a.m. until the parade ends and streets have been swept.
At 8:30 a.m. Exchange Street will be closed between 23rd and 16th streets. Columbia Memorial Hospital, urgent care and the Park Medical Building will be accessible from Marine Drive at 20th, 21st, and 23rd streets.
Exchange Street and Duane Street between 17th and Ninth streets will have no on street parking on Saturday until the parade ends. Any vehicles parked there will be towed.
At about 10:30 a.m., all northbound and southbound streets will be closed between Commercial Street and Franklin Street between 17th and Eighth streets.
“We appreciate the community’s patience in dealing with the traffic disruptions that occur during the parade each year," Deputy Chief Eric Halverson said. "Our goal is to limit the disruptions for the motoring public, while providing a safe route for people to view the procession.”
