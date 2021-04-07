Every assist by the Portland Trail Blazers basketball team in the 2020-21 regular season means $20 toward the effort to install an all-abilities playground at Violet LaPlante Park in Astoria.
The Moda Assist Program, a health initiative run by the basketball team and insurer Moda Health, chose the Astoria park over projects in St. Helens and Sandy after a yearlong voting campaign. The Trail Blazers had amassed 1,019 assists as of Wednesday with 22 games to go.
“Violet LaPlante Park is long overdue for new playground equipment to replace the few, very old items there now,” Mayor Bruce Jones said in a statement. “This upgrade will offer a tremendous benefit to local families. I thank the Moda and Trail Blazers organizations for their generosity. I can’t wait to see kids enjoying the new playground equipment.”
The city campaigned for the park because of its centralized location for residents in eastern neighborhoods like Alderbrook, Uppertown and the Emerald Heights Apartments. The Parks and Recreation Department plans to install a natural-themed climbing and play system.
“Through this trying time during which we all have been reminded of the critical role that access to the outdoors plays in building healthy communities, we’re reminded that playgrounds are key contributors to children’s emotional and physical health,” Dr. William Johnson, president of Moda Health, said in the statement.
After the regular season ends in May, the city will begin design and construction planning based on the funds available. The playground is anticipated to break ground in the fall and open in January.