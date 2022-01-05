Sorry, an error occurred.
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has reopened the Arch Cape to Cape Falcon Trail at the north end of Oswald West State Park.
The 1.4-mile Arch Cape section of the trail was closed for 15 months after a windstorm felled trees and damaged the trail in 2020.
The department also announced the continued closure of three other coastal trails.
A 1.6-mile section of the North Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain Trail from U.S. Highway 101 to the summit will remain closed for repairs during the winter and spring.
Saddle Mountain State Natural Area remains closed indefinitely following a major water and septic system failure.
In Cape Lookout State Park, the North Trail connecting the day-use area to the Cape Trail remains closed, with a goal to make repairs and reopen in the summer.
