The state Department of Environmental Quality has fined Trails End Recovery $89,820 for causing pollution in state waters, failing to implement erosion, sediment and stormwater control plans, reducing water quality to below standards and failing to have proper permits.
Trails End Recovery collects and repurposes construction and landscaping debris and other materials along U.S. Highway 101 Business near Lewis and Clark National Historical Park.
Custom Excavating By Dean Larson Inc. does business as Trails End Recovery.
