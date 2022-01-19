The Sunset Empire Transportation District announced that its annual Ridership Appreciation Day will be held on Tuesday.

The transit district will offer free bus service on all regular bus routes throughout Clatsop County as a thanks to the community for its ongoing support.

The day will coincide with Project Homeless Connect, which will be held at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center on the same day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

