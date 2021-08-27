The Sunset Empire Transportation District has approved cuts to several bus routes on the North Coast due to a shortage of drivers.
The transit district's board voted unanimously Thursday to make the changes.
“It has gone beyond critical (regarding) the amount of drivers that we have currently employed and the lack of applications currently coming in for drivers,” Jeff Hazen, the transit district's executive director, said. “It has gotten to the point where our drivers are working six and seven days a week.
“They are burning out. It is affecting their health, so we are having a lot of sick calls and that just makes matters worse. What we are doing now is not sustainable.”
Most of the cuts are to weekend routes, including route 13 through Astoria and route 21 from Cannon Beach to Seaside. The Seaside Streetcar will be suspended on weekends.
When the transit district initially announced the potential cuts, route 16 through Warrenton, another weekend route, was on the list. But Hazen said that was an error and the route will be reduced to mornings from 7:42 to 10:52 a.m. and evenings from 2:22 to 5:35 p.m.
Route 17 through Cannon Beach that operates on weekdays will also be cut. Additionally, route 15 through Warrenton, another weekday service, will only operate in the mornings from 6:40 to 10:43 a.m. and in the evenings from 3:50 to 7:03 p.m, a slight change from the original proposal.
Route 101, which runs from Astoria to Cannon Beach, will be cut from four buses a day to two.
All remaining routes will be shut down for an hour each shift so drivers can take lunch breaks.
Hazen and several board members expressed sadness over the decision to cut routes, but recognized it was the only option.
“Hopefully, this is temporary and not long term,” said Debbie Boothe-Schmidt, the board chairwoman. “But if we don’t have drivers, I’m not sure exactly where we go.”
The cuts will go into effect on Wednesday.
“This reduction will get us to the point that we hopefully can continue the service we provide,” Hazen said.