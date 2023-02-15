Jeff Hazen, the executive director of the Sunset Empire Transportation District, has been suspended three days without pay.
Following an executive session, the transit district board voted 4 to 1 on Wednesday morning to enforce the disciplinary action effective immediately.
The board will issue Hazen a letter detailing the reasons for suspension and recommended training.
Debbie Boothe-Schmidt, the board chairwoman, declined to disclose why Hazen was suspended.
Hazen could not be reached for comment.
Hazen, a former Clatsop County commissioner and Warrenton mayor, has served as executive director for the transit district since 2014.
