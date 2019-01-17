The Sunset Empire Transportation District Board is seeking volunteers for its budget committee.
The budget committee is comprised of seven district board members and seven community members appointed to a three-year term. There are five community member positions open. Budget committee meetings are held up to three times a year.
Those interested in serving are asked to submit a letter of interest by Feb. 15. Letters can be emailed to Jeff Hazen, executive director of the transit agency, through jeff@ridethebus.org; dropped off at the Astoria Transit Center at 900 Marine Drive, Seaside Transit Office at 39 North Holladay Drive; or mailed to: Sunset Empire Transportation District, 900 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR., 97103.
For more information, contact Hazen at 503-861-5399 or by email.
