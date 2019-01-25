The Sunset Empire Transportation District is exploring a $500,000 line of credit to avoid cuts to bus routes and employee hours during the government shutdown.
Agencies large and small across the U.S. depend on reimbursements from the Federal Transit Administration to help cover operations. With no reimbursements being processed because of the partial shutdown, many have been cutting service, with some looking at closing entirely.
Sunset Empire receives about 56 percent of operational funding from federal grants. The transit district is so far missing about $143,000 in federal reimbursements and will continue to lose that amount every three months as long as the government shutdown continues, said Jeff Hazen, the agency’s executive director.
The transit district has cash on hand meant for its ending fund balance and is barred from using the money to cover operations except in the case of a natural disaster, Hazen said. The agency already used its contingency budget to cover a previous data loss, along with subsidizing Columbia County’s portion of a route on U.S. Highway 30 between Astoria and Rainier, he said.
“I think this is an unnatural disaster right now, what we’re going through with the federal government,” he said, cautioning his governing board against being the test case in declaring the shutdown a disaster to tap remaining reserves.
Hazen outlined a list of potential cuts to save more than $11,500 a week in operational costs during the shutdown. They include closing the route to Rainier; stopping all weekend service, including paratransit for people with disabilities; cutting the first and last runs of several major routes on weekdays; closing transit centers in Astoria and Seaside on weekends; and cutting the hours of several employees, along with contributions to Hazen’s retirement.
“That’s what we would need to cut on a weekly basis to make up for the lost revenue for this last quarter,” he said. “Now the problem is if it continues, we’re going to have to cut further.”
The transit district will not be reimbursed for services it does not provide. But if the cuts are not made by the end of the fiscal year in June, the agency will be out of compliance with state budget law, he said, and commissioners would be personally responsible.
“We would unfortunately have the label of being the first transit agency in Oregon to go down this road — not the first in the nation to go down this road,” he said of the cuts. “Other agencies are starting to make cuts as well.”
Hazen also presented the option of taking out a loan to cover operations. He recommended the loan cover at least nine months of federal reimbursements, or around $430,000. Commissioners quickly warmed to the idea of borrowing over the prospect of cutting service or employee hours.
“Our mission is to provide service,” Commissioner Pamela Alegria said. “I would not want to see any cuts. I think we’re going backwards, not by our own fault. So I’d rather see a … loan.”
Commissioner Bryan Kidder said the transit district should look at a combination of loans and cuts to borrow as little as possible. Commissioner Kathy Kleczek recommended Hazen explore a $500,000 line of credit.
The transit district has scheduled a special meeting Wednesday, during which Hazen will bring the board financing options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.