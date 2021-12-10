One morning in early August, Jeff Hazen was checking his emails.
As the executive director of the Sunset Empire Transportation District, a bus driver shortage was crushing his agency, like the nationwide shortage was doing to transportation across the country.
It was a difficult time. Hazen and the transit district’s board were looking at the gut-wrenching decision to cut off bus routes that provide lifelines for some of the most vulnerable people on the North Coast.
But one email stood out. The Community Transportation Association of America linked to a blog post from Julia Castillo, an executive director of a transit district in Iowa. The post considered two uniquely challenging problems: the driver shortage and helping people released from prison reenter communities.
Castillo saw a potential solution.
“I was just blown away by it,” Hazen recalls. “I said, ‘I am just going to run with this thing.’”
He reached out to Castillo that afternoon, and since that day, he has been moving full speed ahead. In late January, as a part of a the returning citizen program, people who are leaving the prison system will be trained to become bus drivers.
Thanks to interest from the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Corrections, the program has been able to find its footing much quicker than Hazen anticipated. When the Department of Motor Vehicles caught wind of the project, they wanted in, as well. Teams from each organization have held meetings to put together the logistics.
They agreed to start a pilot program that is transit-specific. Down the road, the program could be rolled out to other industries that require commercial driver’s licenses.
To Hazen’s surprise, the Department of Corrections will allow selected trainees to leave prison to get their behind-the-wheel experience before their sentences are up.
If they are also able to get their final testing completed, there is the potential for trainees to walk out of prison with a CDL in their hands, Hazen said, which could land them an interview almost immediately.
Baker Technical Institute, out of Baker City, plans to provide the simulators and host the training. The training will take four weeks for each individual.
“I am on top of the world right now,” Hazen said. “This has been so exciting to get this thing kicked off in Oregon … and standing up a program in six months, I have to pinch myself that this is happening.”
Local ties
The first trainees will come from the Powder River Correctional Facility in Baker City before potentially expanding to other prisons.
Sunset Empire will host the training for people who have already been released from prison. Hazen has been in touch with the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office, which oversees parole and probation, to see if any people with local ties are a good fit.
In early conversations with Hazen about how the program would play out, Castillo said, they figured it would be difficult to get changes made at the state level. But she has been amazed at how quickly Oregon has pushed it through.
“It’s one of those examples where everyone can see the end result and the potential for a win-win all the way around — that’s why this thing is getting off the ground so quickly,” Hazen said. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d get two state agencies — two huge state agencies — to work together on a project like this.
“Everybody has been on the same page and excited about it, and here we are. It’s going to happen.”
In order to reinstate the bus routes that were cut in August, Hazen said, the transit district would need about eight new drivers. But there is no guarantee the returning citizen program will bring him any.
People released from prison return to the counties were their criminal cases were adjudicated. Hazen is prepared to work with transit agencies across the state to help trainees land jobs.
While the program has not accelerated as quickly in Iowa, Castillo said, she and Hazen have held meetings with transit agencies throughout the country to explain the opportunity. Word is traveling fast.
“This is an opportunity and we need to do something that helps the people that we serve, our communities become safer by employing people and it helps us fill a need,” she said.
With guidance from Castillo’s original concept, Sunset Empire plans to focus on recent information from background checks that is primarily occupation-related during the interview process for potential trainees.
Job security is essential to reentering the community after incarceration, Castillo said in her blog post, and offers a better chance to avoid reoffending.
“I would be very excited to see the success of this, because it really would move all of us forward nationwide,” said Rebecca Read, a transit district board member, during Thursday’s meeting. “Maybe it’s the transportation industry that is going to crack the code.”
‘I dare anybody to say that I am wrong on that’
Hazen and Castillo know that some negative reaction is inevitable.
“The way that I approach it and what I have been telling people is every hire that you do, whether they have something on their background check or not, is a risk,” Castillo said. “We have all hired somebody that has not been a stellar employee, so is it really based on their background and their history because that isn’t who they are today. That whole mindset needs to change.”
Some former prisoners, like sex offenders and people with serious assault convictions, would be ineligible for the returning citizen program.
Hazen is ready to defend the concept.
“I am more than willing to go before any elected board and talk about this because I would challenge them, ‘What would you rather do?’” he said. “Have someone come out of prison, work at a fast-food place, flipping burgers for minimum wage, getting back into their old routine of doing things and reoffending … or would you rather support the training and get them into a good job with your agency and help them be successful and not be part of that vicious turnstile — that rotating door — where they are just going back into prison all the time?
“I dare anybody to say that I am wrong on that.”