Highway 30
A vehicle passes a memorial for Enrique Sutphin, a passenger killed in a car crash in 2020 along Highway 30 in Knappa.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

The Sunset Empire Transportation District has joined calls to improve safety at an intersection on U.S. Highway 30 in Knappa where a pedestrian was recently killed while attempting to cross.

At a meeting on Friday, the transit district’s board unanimously supported sending a letter to the Oregon Department of Transportation, citing concerns from bus drivers and riders and recommending a lower speed limit and other changes.

