The Sunset Empire Transportation District is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on its board.
The position, with a term ending in June 2023, is one of seven seats on the board. Members are elected by voters to serve four-year terms.
Visit the transportation district's website for more information and to apply. Application packets can also be picked up at the Astoria Transit Center on Marine Drive or the Seaside Transit Office on N. Holladay Drive.
Applications must be summited by 5 p.m. on July 14.