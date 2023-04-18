In a startling recommendation, the executive director of the Sunset Empire Transportation District claimed the agency is out of money and that bus service and other operations should be suspended. But a decision was delayed after a possible financial lifeline emerged from the state.

At a special meeting of the transit district's board on Tuesday afternoon, Jeff Hazen, the executive director, shared a memo that described the dire financial state of the agency and recommended that operations be suspended and employees be furloughed.

Bus
The Sunset Empire Transportation District faces financial uncertainty.

