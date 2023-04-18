In a startling recommendation, the executive director of the Sunset Empire Transportation District claimed the agency is out of money and that bus service and other operations should be suspended. But a decision was delayed after a possible financial lifeline emerged from the state.
At a special meeting of the transit district's board on Tuesday afternoon, Jeff Hazen, the executive director, shared a memo that described the dire financial state of the agency and recommended that operations be suspended and employees be furloughed.
The memo stated that a number of factors have led to a critical shortfall in cash, including delayed reimbursement payments from the state and rising operational expenses. Hazen said the transit district was short more than $420,000 that was anticipated through state funding.
“We are out of money,” Hazen said. “I don’t see any other choice but to shut down service effective tomorrow morning. That’s what I’m recommending.”
Hazen said the transit district's bank was unable to provide a line of credit due to the agency’s finances.
“We have enough cash on hand to pay our employees this Friday, but will not have the cash to pay out beyond that,” he said.
The recommendation caught some board members off guard.
“This is a great transportation system and I’ll be devastated by what we’re doing,” Pamela Alegria, a board member, said. “As a board member, I am not going to see this close and I will do everything I can to keep it open.”
Alegria pressed Hazen to delay a decision and explore other avenues to keep the transit district running.
“The problem is I can’t make employees work if I know I can’t pay them in two weeks,” Hazen said.
Before the board could reach a conclusion, Arla Miller, a representative from the Oregon Department of Transportation’s public transportation division, pointed to a possible reprieve.
Miller said she could potentially release up to $800,000 from a contingency in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund.
“This is an emergency situation and we do not want to strand Oregonians or have you lose employees or shut down the service,” she said.
Miller said she has made the request to release the funding and would get an answer as soon as possible. Hazen said he was unaware of the option.
“If Arla can pull this through, which I believe she can, then we’ll be OK,” Hazen said.
The board approved delaying a decision until the transit district receives a response from the state on the contingency money. The board also authorized Hazen to seek other financing options, including through the Special Districts Association of Oregon, of up to $1 million.
Suspension of the transit district's operations would have an impact across the region, especially among vulnerable populations who rely on the bus and other services for transportation.
The Lower Columbia Connector, one of the transit district’s routes, also takes riders between Astoria and Portland several times a day.