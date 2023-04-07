Bus drivers in Clatsop County could soon be prepared to administer naloxone to reverse opioid overdoses.
The Sunset Empire Transportation District will partner with the county Public Health Department to get bus drivers and other employees trained on how to use the antidote.
Jeff Hazen, the transit district’s executive director, said it made sense to have naloxone readily available on buses and at transit centers in Astoria and Seaside.
“It’s something that I’ve been thinking about for quite some time, just because we all know how bad the opioid crisis is and the introduction of fentanyl into the system and what’s that done to people,” he said.
Hazen, who has previously been trained in administering naloxone, hopes to have the training for staff implemented by the end of the month.
As drug overdoses and concerns about fentanyl have risen across the country, emergency responders and many other organizations have started to carry naloxone or other antidotes for opioid overdoses.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, deaths related to fentanyl and other synthetic opioids increased 83% in the state from 2020 to 2021.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved a naloxone nasal spray for over-the-counter purchase without a prescription.
Similar to CPR certification, Hazen said transit district employees will be trained, but not required, to administer the antidote.
Hazen is hoping that incorporating the training will encourage others in the industry to follow.
“I don’t know to the extent that transit agencies across the country are doing it,” he said. “I hope that if we can successfully roll this out, that word gets out and see it roll out to other agencies across the country. Again, not just in the big urban systems — rural systems need it too.”
Hazen said he has seen firsthand how the antidote can be successful and wants naloxone made more readily available to the public.
“Because it’s easy and God, you’re going to save a life,” he said.