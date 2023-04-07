Naloxone
Naloxone can be used as an antidote to opioid overdose.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Bus drivers in Clatsop County could soon be prepared to administer naloxone to reverse opioid overdoses.

The Sunset Empire Transportation District will partner with the county Public Health Department to get bus drivers and other employees trained on how to use the antidote.


Naloxone, through brands such as Narcan, can be administered through a nasal spray.

