The Sunset Empire Transportation District will look to bring back bus service on U.S. Highway 101 between Astoria and Cannon Beach.

Starting Monday, the transit district will run a limited version of Route 101 on weekdays. Buses will go from the transit center in Astoria and head east to Emerald Heights and Alderbrook before returning to Astoria and heading south to Cannon Beach and back. The route, which will run four times a day, will make stops in Warrenton, Gearhart and Seaside.

The Sunset Empire Transportation District suspended bus service and other operations on April 29.

