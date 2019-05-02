WARRENTON — In the gravel parking lot next to City Hall is the beginning of a new food cart pod.
Yadira Lopez and Joshua Colby on Wednesday opened Tres Bro’s, a Nicaraguan food truck and the first in what they and the city hope will be a trend downtown.
Lopez and Colby, who met working in a restaurant in Southern California, have been dreaming of opening their food truck for 10 years. The couple recently relocated from Medford, where Colby was associate pastor of Latino ministries at the First Church of the Nazarene, to Astoria, where he is the lead pastor of the Hilltop Church of the Nazarene.
Lopez, originally from Nicaragua's capital of Managua, already cooked many of the dishes served at Tres Bro’s for their three sons. The boys are the namesake of the food cart, along with the fictional Dos Bros Tacos from one of their favorite films, “Turbo.”
“I miss my food,” Lopez said. “I miss Nicaragua. But I love living here. Why not? We can put everything together."
The food cart’s tacos, wraps and bows include many Hispanic staples like carne and pollo asadas, but the couple focuses on seafood dishes, too, with specialties like shrimp ceviche and grilled mahi-mahi. The sides trend more unique, including gallo pinto, a mixture of sauteed beans and rice considered a national symbol in Nicaragua; queso frito, a seared slab of cheese; and seared plantains.
The couple had sought a spot amid the growing food cart scene in Astoria. After striking out, they reached out to Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer, who put them in touch with Community Development Director Kevin Cronin, who sees Tres Bro’s as part of the city’s efforts to revitalize downtown.
“It’s a good sign if we have a food truck like this interested in coming downtown,” Cronin said.
The city has provided electrical and water to the lot, where Lopez and Colby hope to see more food carts. Another food truck, Taqueria Pelayos, recently opened at the corner of Anchor Avenue and Harbor Drive. Next door to Tres Bro's, popular breakfast spot Arnie’s Cafe is beginning the buildout of its new location in the former NAPA Auto Parts store, with hopes of opening in July.
In the coming weeks, the city will go out to bid for a landscaping project along Main Avenue between Harbor Drive and Warrenton High School. The city is getting some takers on a downtown facade improvement grant program and hoping to get Clatsop Community College’s historic preservation and restoration program to study the history of the vacant, brown Fenton Building at First Street and Main Avenue, one of the only historic structures downtown, Cronin said.
The city has also been looking to bring in a brewery as an anchor tenant downtown to attract other businesses to give locals and tourists alike more of a reason to hang out. “That would be a game-changer for downtown,” he said.
