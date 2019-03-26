Triangle Tavern in Uniontown has been fined by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission for allowing an unlicensed server to mix, sell or serve alcohol, or to supervise others who do.
The bar is owned by MNC Enterprises, Inc., run by Michael and Nadine Clearley. They will pay a $1,485 fine or serve a nine-day suspension.
