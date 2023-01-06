WARRENTON — Despite challenges posed by rising interest rates and supply chain issues, construction of Trillium House, a 42-unit affordable housing project, is set to be completed by May.

Mary Bradshaw, of Northwest Housing Alternatives, a Milwaukie-based not-for-profit affordable housing developer partnering with the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority on the project, called the timing “a small miracle.”

Trillium House
Trillium House at Chelsea Gardens is under construction in Warrenton.

