The Astoria Riverfront Trolley Association is hosting a community event to support local nonprofits and service organizations.

The “All Aboard” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will gather community organizations at the Barbey Maritime Center and will include a junior art exhibit from Astor Elementary School students.

“The trolley misses being out there, interacting with the people,” said Paul Winiarz, a member of the trolley operations committee.

The event will start at 10 a.m. with a trolley ride for invited community leaders, including city and county officials.

Over a dozen groups will participate, including 4-H, the Astoria Regatta and Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival. The Astoria High School Jazz Band will perform.

“Each of them has their own niche in the community where they help out,” Winiarz said. “We need to get them back out in the forefront so people can recognize these organizations are there.”

