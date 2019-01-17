Two people are in custody after allegedly leading police on a motorcycle chase in Warrenton on Wednesday night.
Warrenton police attempted to stop Cameron Dean Carlson, of Vancouver, Washington, around 9 p.m. after allegedly seeing him pop a wheelie near Home Depot on U.S. Highway 101, according to a police report. The driver then sped off, leading police on a southbound chase down Highway 101 before ditching his motorcycle in a yard near Cullaby Lake. Carlson and his passenger were arrested shortly after.
Carlson, 27, was arrested on charges including attempting to elude police and reckless endangerment. A passenger was arrested and cited for possession of drugs.
