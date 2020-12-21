Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday night during an alleged drug deal in Astoria.
Officials say two suspects met a man near Nehalem Avenue before 9 p.m. to conduct a drug deal. When they met, the suspects reportedly tried to rob the man with a BB gun and replica handguns.
The man reportedly produced a knife. Police say the suspects then produced knives and stabbed the victim in the right arm before fleeing on foot.
Police located the two suspects early Monday morning and arrested 18 year-old Dylan Bernier, of Wellington, Florida, and a 17 year-old from Astoria for robbery in the first degree, assault in the second degree, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.
The 17 year-old was lodged at the Yamhill County Juvenile Detention Center and Bernier was lodged at the Clatsop County Jail.
The victim was treated for his injuries and released.
Anyone with information about the incident or who has video in the 300 block of Nehalem Avenue and the 1700 and 1800 blocks of Fourth Street are asked to contact Detective Nicole Riley at 503-741-6118 or by email at nriley@astoria.or.us.
