Two Warrenton residents could face multiple charges after a yearlong investigation into possible drug-related activities at their house ended with arrests Thursday.
Warrenton police served a search warrant at 526 N.W. Date Ave. Thursday afternoon and found heroin, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and cash inside the house.
They arrested Melissa A. Roberts, 40, on charges that include frequenting a place where controlled substances are used and possession of meth. Michael Konecny, 31, was arrested on an outstanding felony parole board warrant for being out of compliance on his sex offender registration.
Both could face additional charges tied to drug activity.
Investigators believe Roberts and Konecny were selling drugs from the house, Warrenton Police Chief Mathew Workman said.
The suspicious activity they were seeing “falls in line with some kind of distribution,” Workman said.
Roberts has been cited and released from county jail. Konecny remains in custody.
Since Warrenton does not have a tactical team, the sheriff’s office took the lead on entering the house, using a flash-bang explosive to distract and disorient the people inside.
“Anytime you serve a warrant on a suspected drug house, you don’t know the risks that are involved,” Workman explained.
However, officers reported that Roberts and Konecny did not resist arrest and no weapons were found inside the house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.