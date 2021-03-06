Two people were killed Saturday afternoon in a crash on U.S. Highway 101 near Cullaby Lake Lane.
Police say Hazel Nyberg, 66, of Astoria, was heading northbound in a Toyota Corolla at about 1 p.m. when a pickup truck towing a large RV, driven by Donald Siglin, 76, of Banks, crossed the center divider and struck her vehicle.
Nyberg died in the crash. Siglin was flown to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland, where he was pronounced dead.
The highway was closed for several hours following the crash while authorities conducted an investigation and reconstruction.