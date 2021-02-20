Two fishermen from Warrenton died after a 38-foot commercial fishing boat capsized Saturday at the Tillamook Bay bar entrance.
The U.S. Coast Guard was watching the Coastal Reign as a precaution as the Warrenton-based vessel crossed the bar.
The boat capsized at about 4:40 p.m. All four people on board entered the water and were recovered by 6 p.m. and taken to hospital.
Two people were located in the water and recovered by a boat team, according to the Coast Guard. One was unresponsive.
One person climbed onto rocks at a nearby jetty and was rescued by an aircrew.
The fourth person was eventually recovered by a boat team by the jetty near debris that was floating. The person was unresponsive and died.
Family members said Todd Chase, a 51-year-old Warrenton man, died after he was recovered by jetty rocks. A GoFundMe page was set up to support Chase's wife and children.
The family of Zach Zappone, 41, of Warrenton, said he died after being taken to a Portland hospital in critical condition. Zappone's family also set up a GoFundMe page.