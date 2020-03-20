Two local measures have qualified for the May ballot.
The Clatsop County Fair Board is asking voters to renew a five-year levy with an increase to fund the growing cost of maintaining the fairgrounds.
The Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District is asking voters to approve a levy to hire a second commanding officer and replace equipment.
Despite postponements due to the coronavirus, Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno said the May election is moving forward as planned.
