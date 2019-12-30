An Astoria man allegedly pulled a knife on a group of homeless people early Monday morning in front of the American Legion in Astoria.
Greyson Ryder Saunders, 28, of Astoria, was arrested for menacing. Jacob Martin Kitzman, 28, who was with Saunders, was arrested for interfering with a police officer and resisting arrest.
According to police, Saunders said he thought the group was coming to steal from him so he started swinging a knife around.
No injuries were reported.
