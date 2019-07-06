SEASIDE — Two men were found injured by knife wounds in Seaside on Saturday morning.
One man was found seriously injured by a knife wound about 12:30 a.m. in the dune grass on the beach near Avenue K and the Promenade.
Shortly after, police learned of a second man being treated for a knife wound at Providence Seaside Hospital.
Police, who did not publicly release the men's names, said the incident does not appear to be random and they do not believe the general public is at risk.
The Clatsop County Major Crime Team is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shauna Wood with the Seaside Police Department at 503-738-6311.
