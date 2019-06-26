Astorians will have a chance to vet two candidates for the city’s community development director job.
The city will host a public meet and greet at 6 p.m. on July 8 at Clatsop Community College. The candidates’ names have not been released, but will be announced at the event.
The community development director position has been open since October 2017, when former director Kevin Cronin resigned.
City Manager Brett Estes, who has served as the interim director, posted the job multiple times and offered the position to candidates only to have the offers fall through for a variety of reasons.
In May, after working with the consulting firm Prothman to recruit candidates, he offered the job to Kirsten Sackett, the community development director for Ellensburg, Washington. She initially accepted the offer, but later turned it down for personal reasons.
Some downtown business and property owners in Astoria have begun to express frustration with the city and Estes about issues like vacant storefronts that they connect to the still open position in the community development department.
Demand on the department’s services continues to rise, Estes has told the City Council at past meetings. Department staff are also juggling a variety of complex code amendments, including codes dealing with riverfront development. Since Cronin's departure, the city has contracted with planning consultants to help complete the amendments, work on other special projects and address some code enforcement.
Given the workload, the city would have had to hire contract planners even with a director in place, Estes said.
The candidate meet and greet will be held in Clatsop Community College’s Columbia Hall, Room 219, 1651 Lexington Ave.
