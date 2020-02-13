SEASIDE — Two men were arrested for allegedly assaulting a Seaside man Tuesday night outside of the Bridge Tender Tavern.
Kelsey Jason Scott, 33, of Warrenton, and Leonard “Danny” Tilton, 34, of Seaside, fled the scene, but were later arrested for assault in the second degree.
At about 11:20 p.m., police found a 42-year-old Seaside man bleeding from injuries sustained from an assault. The man was taken to Providence Seaside Hospital for serious facial injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the assault or has additional information is asked to contact Detective Shauna Stelson of the Seaside Police Department at 503-738-6311.
