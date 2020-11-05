Two people from Ilwaco, Washington, were killed Wednesday in a crash on U.S. Highway 101 south of Warrenton.
Patricia Ann Shine, 71, and Randall Jack Shine, 63, were killed in the crash involving three vehicles.
Oregon State Police said a Seaside woman was heading northbound when she crossed into the southbound lane and struck a vehicle driven by Randall Shine.
Shine's vehicle spun into the northbound lane and was struck again by an Oregon Department of Transportation vehicle.
The two Oregon Department of Transportation employees in the vehicle were taken to the hospital.
The Seaside woman was not injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The highway closed in both directions after the crash and reopened late Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.