A man and a woman were hospitalized Sunday after their vehicle drove off of Pier 39 into the Columbia River.
Astoria Police Chief Geoff Spalding said the car fell into the river before noon near Rogue Pier 39 Public House and that it took about 20 minutes to get both people out of the water.
The man and woman were taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.
Information about their medical condition was not immediately available.
