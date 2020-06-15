Authorities are investigating a crash on the Astoria Bridge on Friday that left two people injured.
Police say a driver was traveling southbound when the passenger reached from the back seat and grabbed the steering wheel, causing the driver to lose control.
The driver swerved up onto the bridge railing and slid along the rail and curb before rolling multiple times, coming to rest on the passenger side.
The driver and the passenger were taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.
