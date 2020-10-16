Two Seaside men have been arraigned for attempted murder in the second degree.
Christopher Neil Quiggle-Boyer, 35, and Gary Alen Lane Gobin, 40, were arrested on Oct. 7 after an assault at a Seaside apartment that left three men injured.
Boyer was charged Thursday with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, three counts of assault in the second degree, burglary in the first degree, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.
Gobin was charged Friday with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, burglary in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
