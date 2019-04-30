After more than a year without a community development director, Astoria now has two candidates for the job.
Their names are not yet being released, but City Manager Brett Estes announced a public meet-and-greet event at Clatsop Community College next week. The event will give people a chance to meet the candidates, hear more about their experiences and backgrounds and ask questions.
The event, held at Columbia Hall, room 219 at 1651 Lexington Ave., will begin at 5:30 p.m. on May 8. Comment cards will be provided so people can share their initial impression of the candidates they speak with at the event.
Estes held a similar event February 2018 when he had two candidates lined up for the job. Ultimately, neither candidate was offered the position.
Estes has served as interim community development director in addition to his role as city manager since former director Kevin Cronin left in 2017. He brought on former city planners Rosemary Johnson and Mike Morgan as consultants to help with projects in the Community Development Department. Morgan briefly served as interim community development director.
Estes posted the job several times since Cronin left. While Estes has been able to get a list of candidates, he has not succeeded yet in finding a replacement. This year, Estes brought on Prothman, a consulting firm that specializes in recruitment services across the nation, to post the position and recruit candidates.
Over the last two years, the department has been asked to take on large, time-intensive projects, including the creation of codes to guide development along a portion of the Astoria riverfront.
Some projects have had to go on the back burner to accommodate more pressing priorities, Estes said. City Planner Nancy Ferber, hired during Cronin’s tenure, left for another job this spring.
The community development director oversees a number of issues, including development review, code enforcement and urban renewal.
