Katya Shekhovtsova left almost everything behind.
All she brought on her five-day journey from Ukraine to the North Coast was her two sons — Luka, 7, and Matthew, 5 — and a suitcase.
Her husband, Andriy, stayed behind after Ukraine required men aged 18 to 60 to remain after Russia invaded.
“It was a hard decision, of course,” Shekhovtsova said of leaving her husband, her house, her friends and her family to come to the United States. “But my husband said this will be safer for us and he will feel more (secure) knowing that we are in a good place.”
Shekhovtsova does not know how long she and her boys will stay, but the Millers — the Knappa family that helped bring them to Oregon — are doing everything they can to make them feel at home.
Heather and Tim Miller, who work as substitute teachers in the Knappa School District, knew Shekhovtsova and her husband from when they lived in Ukraine for over a decade.
The couple relocated to Eastern Europe in 1997 to work with churches and young people on leadership development. Shekhovtsova, a member of the same church, became the piano teacher to several of the Millers’ children and the families soon became close friends.
As the potential for a Russian invasion built in Ukraine, the Millers kept in communication with Andriy Shekhovtsov, assuring him they had a place for the four of them to stay if war broke out.
When the war started and Andriy Shekhovtsov was forced to remain, the Millers worked on logistics for getting Shekhovtsova and their sons to Oregon.
Their travels were expedited because Shekhovtsova already had a U.S. visa and her sons have American citizenship.
“We had to make sure she got here as soon as possible,” Heather Miller said.
Miller and her daughter, Oxana, describe a deep emotional connection to Ukraine, where the family’s four oldest children grew up and where their four middle children were adopted. The family frequently returns for visits to see old friends.
Miller has left open the possibility of bringing in more refugees.
“We might be receiving more refugees — if they can get here,” she said. “But that’s really a big ‘if.’”
Journey to the North Coast
Shekhovtsova’s home is in Irpin, just outside Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv. When Russia launched the invasion in late February, the family had been on vacation, visiting her parents in western Ukraine.
Although far from the violence at the time, the family made their way to the border with Poland with the intent of leaving. Martial law soon came down, barring Andriy Shekhovtsov from leaving the country.
After saying goodbye to her husband, Shekhovtsova took their sons and fled to Romania. Despite long lines at the borders and nearly missing their flight, the three safely traveled to an airport in Hungary.
“Everything happened basically within less than 48 hours,” Andriy Shekhovtsov said over a video call. “When everything happens so fast, I don’t think you can completely understand what was going on because I had a feeling that I was just letting them go for a little bit, maybe a couple days or a week.
“But then at the border, it just really hit me — I don’t know how long it’s going to take, or even if I’ll be able to see them again. At that moment it was hard.”
The separation has had an impact on their children, but Shekhovtsova remains grateful they have not been exposed to the violence back home.
“They miss daddy, of course, so they often ask if he’s not in the army, if he’s not at war, if he’s still alive. Every day they check on this,” she said. “But as kids, they enjoy being here around new people, new places, new tastes. I think they are lucky because they haven’t heard the booms and other things that other kids did.”
Since his wife and children left, Andriy Shekhovtsov has stayed in western Ukraine, working remotely, volunteering and coordinating evacuation efforts.
For the moment, he has not been tasked with fighting in the war. He is in the last wave of civilians who have to join the military. But the country’s situation is rapidly changing.
The uncertainty has weighed on Shekhovtsova.
“It’s been hard to adjust, because all of my heart and thoughts are in Ukraine,” she said. “I would like to go home so severely. I would like to go now. I know I cannot do this … It’s hard to sleep. It’s hard to act normal in life.”
While she has daily contact with her husband, Shekhovtsova has been unable to keep in touch with many friends and family.
“The worst part, for some people I know, I still don’t know if they are alive, because I cannot reach them,” she said. “Every day, I wait for a short message, just a word: ‘alive.’”
Community support
Miller has been overwhelmed by the community support since Shekhovtsova and her boys arrived.
Peter and Christina Grauff have provided the family with a place to live in Astoria.
Friends of the Millers are seeking to get Shekhovtsova a car from a dealership in Warrenton.
The Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific, a nonprofit that offers philanthropic programs through schools, has helped get Luka and Matthew situated. Both are set to attend classes soon.
Others have helped with expenses.
“I am very blessed with the people who have us because they opened their house and they’re ready to give us their car and everything. I am in her socks right now because she noticed that I don’t have enough clothing,” Shekhovtsova said, laughing while lifting up her pant leg. “ ... It just brings tears to my eyes how people open their hearts to help with whatever they can.”
The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help refugee teachers from a private school in Irpin who are providing remote instruction to Ukrainian students.
Miller describes a lot of tears and a lack of sleep in the days since the war started. Although thousands of miles away from the country she used to call home, she is doing whatever she can to make a positive impact.
“I can raise awareness,” she said. “We can direct funds to people that we personally know that we can 100% trust. We can help support them in that way.
“And pray. We just never stopped doing that.”